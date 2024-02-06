Lightning struck in KwaZulu-Natal and tragically claimed the life of a school pupil and hospitalised two others

Provincial authorities extended their condolences and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured learners

SA citizens are worried about lighting incidents that have been wiping residents in the province

A pupil was struck by lightning during a severe storm in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock photos

A school pupil lost their life while two others ended up in the hospital after being struck by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened after the central parts of the province were under a Level 2 warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Three pupils hit by lightning

According to EWN, as the trio made their way home from Mandlamasha Primary School, lightning unexpectedly hit them.

The sudden and fierce bolt from the sky resulted in a heartbreaking loss and left a community reeling from the shock.

Provincial response to tragic lighting incident

Siboniso Mngadi, the spokesperson for Provincial Cooperative Governance, conveyed the MEC's condolences to the bereaved family. He wished for the swift recovery of the hospitalised children.

Additionally, the department noted the broader impact of the severe weather. Households in the area suffering damage from strong winds.

SA concerned about lighting deaths in KZN

Concern looms over the frequency of such incidents, and South Africans are grappling with the grim reality of multiple lightning-related deaths in the province in 2024.

Moronzo Kgano said:

"I wonder why SABS doesn't introduce health and safety at school to teach children how to guard against lightning, for instance, you have to be in a place that is not wet or be in a house."

Jouser Du Plessis stated:

KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga ka lighting jeeerrrrrr."

Matshiane Samsam wrote:

"Stop bewitching you will be safe. Y’all are killing the baby now."

Icon Likki mentioned:

"If lightnings don't kill farm workers, they kill kids. KZN government will have to act whenever there is a weather warning. Kids must be protected."

2 KwaZulu-Natal farmworkers killed by lightning

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two farmworkers from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal were struck and killed by lightning. A total of 50 people, excluding the two killed, were injured by the lightning.

The lightning struck the Bergville area, which experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains. Many of those who were struck were treated on-site and had to be rushed to the hospital. Two of them, however, unfortunately, did not make it and lost their lives.

