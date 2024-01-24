One man in North West province saw lightning struck an area, and he caught the phenomenon on-camera

The man was filming when he caught the moment mother nature showed off its marvellous power

Many people were in awe over the TikTk video showing the after-effects of a major thunderstorm

A storm in the North West area left people mortified. Online users thought it was harrowing to see how dangerous lightning can be.

A TikTok video shows a lightning strike that lit a tree on fire. Image: @rpiglobal

An area in the North West was struck by lightning. A man was filming at the moment lightning struck.

Man in Rustenburg catches rare moment

A man in Rusternburg's video was posted by @rpiglobal and showed the powers of lightning. In the clip, lightning struck a tree close to him, and it caught fire.

SA amazed by TikTok video of lightning

Online users commented that they take precautions whenever there is lightning. People were in awe of the disaster the man avoided.

Victoria said:

"Let's talk about the ducks they look so real and I'm thinking lightning hit them."

august3454 wrote:

"That lightning was looking for you."

Obakeng Kenneth Mothibe added:

"1 flash, me who switches off the TV. doesn't wash any dishes they'll see me tomorrow. Close all curtains/blinds. goes to my bed and sleeps."

The OTHER Amber commented:

"Papa you are recording meanwhile someone is looking for you."

vee4onele laughed:

"I don't even touch my fine when it is thunderstorm. My granny taught me to remain still."

