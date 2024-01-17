TikTok Video of 2 Headed Calf Leaves Peeps Amazed, Rare Sighting Gets 35M Views
- A TikTok video shows a calf that went viral after people saw that it was born with a rare condition
- Many people were in disbelief after seeing the newborn calf, and people flooded the comments
- The clip of the newborn calf left online users fascinated, with some saying the video made them emotional
A cow was born with a special condition. The video of the newborn calf was a viral hit with viewers on TikTok.
The video of the calf got more than 4 million likes. There were 44000 comments from people who were amazed.
Calf with 2 heads goes viral
A TikTok video by @twoheaded.calf3 shows a girl who was born with two heads. The post caused a buzz on social media.
Watch the clip:
Netizens moved by video of 2 headed calf
Many people commented that the calf's condition moved them. Online users felt sorry for the little animal. Most flooded the comments saying, "twice as many stars, " referencing a poem by Laura Giplin, The Two-Headed Calf. The poem describes that most do live until morning and concludes with the line:
"And as he stares into the sky, there are twice as many stars as usual."
sophie said:
"There are twice as many stars as usual."
juno commented:
"And just for tonight, he saw twice as many stars as usual."
user873968582 was moved:
"Cant stop crying ahaha."
skylee added:
"I’m crying. beautiful baby.I hope they’re not in pain."
veri admitted to getting emotional
"Please, I didn’t think I would cry but I am. they’re not a freak. let them live to see the stars, at least."
What is a two-headed calf?
Cars that are born with two heads suffer from a special condition. According to TaxidermyUK, the condition is called Polycephaly, and hardly survives until adulthood. The TikTokker shared a video showing the calf still alive on 16 January 2024.
Nick Evans rescues 2-headed snake in KZN
Briefly News previously reported that KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans got a callout that he never in his wildest dreams expected - it was for a two-headed snake! The mystical creature received a lot of positive attention from the people of Mzansi.
While you read about two-headed serpents and even see them in movies, seeing one in real life is like living in a mystical fantasy. An awesome and rare find!
Nick took to his Facebook to explain what went down. The snake was found in a man’s garden in Ndwedwe, and Nick could not believe it. While the snake seems like a mystical creature, Nick explained that it is actually a deformity.
