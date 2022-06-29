Nick Evans got a call to come and get a two-headed snake, a call he never expected to get in his lifetime

The snake was found in a man’s garden in Ndwedwe and Nick was the lucky man to go and grab the rare serpent

Social media users were captivated by the snake and let Nick know that they are glad he got to rescue it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans got a callout that he never in his wildest dreams expected - it was for a two-headed snake! The mystical creature received a lot of positive attention from the people of Mzansi.

Nick Evans was beaming when he got a call to come and collect a two-headed snake. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

While you read about two-headed serpents and even see them in movies, seeing one in real life is like living in a mystical fantasy. An awesome and rare find!

Nick took to his Facebook to explain what went down. The snake was found in a man’s garden in Ndwedwe and Nick could not believe it. While the snake seems like a mystical creature, Nick explained that it is actually a deformity.

“The gentleman in Ndwedwe had found it out in the open, in his yard. I'm sure he was just as surprised as me! Two-headed snakes have hatched in captivity and in the wild, but it's very rare. It is a deformity.”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi marvel over the 2-headed snake

Surprisingly, the people of Mzansi were wildly fascinated by the creature. The comment section was filled with curiosity and amazement. Take a look at what some had to say:

Miranda Gerson said:

“What an amazing little creature Nick! So wonderful that the man in Ndwedwe contacted you. Hope you're able to help the little guy eat...”

Steve Meighan said:

“That is amazing mate. Looking forward to updates. Maybe it can live a long time in care and we can learn from it.”

Vee Ness said:

“That is absolutely fascinating, and also curious about the relationship between the two of them as snakes are usually solitary aren’t they? I hope you will keep us updated lots of pictures Nick!”

Willper Martin said:

“Very rare finding it is. Thanks to the gentlemen in Ndwedwe for keeping it safe and calling Nick to pick it up. ”

Karen Moodley said:

“Wow, l hope it has a long successful life if it’s taken care of, looking forward to the updates, thanks Nick... awesome.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans Shares terrifying post about black mamba found inside Durban couple’s bathroom

In related news, Briefly News reported that finding an intruder in your home is terrifying, but so is spotting a black mamba crawling through your bathroom window!

Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans has shared a picture sent to him by a local couple who were startled when they found a black mamba crawling inside their home through the bathroom window.

In a Facebook post, Nick wrote:

“I received this photo earlier today, taken by @Chistie Naomie Everton Oosthuizen in Queensburgh. She and her husband were having lunch when they heard something fall in the bathroom."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News