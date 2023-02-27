A clip of a baby elephant got netizens all mushy inside when they saw him showing affection to his handler

The emotional calf smothered the man with hugs and kisses as they were playing around at the sanctuary

The heartwarming TikTok video went viral and gathered 4.7 million views from animal lovers across the world

Elephants are known as the gentle giants of the animal kingdom, and one elephant proved that to be true. The baby elephant expressed emotions to his handler and lovingly wrestled him on the ground while he hugged him.

Elephant handler in Asia posts TikTok video of affectionate baby elephant

@andrewmalcolmfilms posted the TikTok video and shared the life story of the calf called Sandy and her mother.

He said the elephants live at a camp in South East Asia that used to do back rides for circus shows.

"Now elephants are only restrained in the evenings, which is necessary to keep them safe from surrounding villages and herbicides in crops. No one wants to see elephants on chains, but through international pressure, and tourist revenue, models are changing about how elephant ownership is being handled all across the region."

The handler shared in the video caption that he hopes that Sandy will be the first generation in that area to live freely in the wild as a semi-domesticated animal.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens talk about the emotional intelligence of elephants

People marvelled at the sweet clip and said elephants are in tune with their emotions compared to other animals. Other netizens in the comments section envied the smooches and love.

@tenyearoldgal said:

"That elephant is going to remember you and that moment for the rest of its life."

@nexxasrealm wrote:

"Elephants are so much like us. They mourn their dead, have strong family bonds, and are self-aware. They are amazing animals."

@tumpdumpler commented:

"I didn’t realise I need an emotional support elephant."

@desmondthemoonbear posted:

"Once I read that elephants see us cute as we see dogs. You are their pet, but it’s so sweet."

@rvrsxde4banger shared:

"Elephants are such beautiful animals. The guy and those elephants have a special connection."

@mackos1412 stated:

"This is what heaven looks like."

@jordan_19977 added:

"Elephants are so beautiful, they’re the most emotional animal in the world."

@kristinavelazquez70 posted:

"You work him out and the mommy is checking on you all."

