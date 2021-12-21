A few images of a car that was struck by lightning have gone viral online and people are stunned by the level of damage that was done

The tweep low-key scared other social media users who had been convinced that a vehicle is the safest place to be during a lightning storm due to rubber tyres

Peeps shared all kinds of stories they heard about cars and lightning and many were taken aback by the fact that lightning can strike through a car

@unclescrooch concerned tons of locals after sharing a few images of a car that had been struck by lightning. These pics came as a shock to many South Africans who grew up hearing that a car was the safest place to be during a lightning storm.

Many Saffa kids were told the tale growing up about car tyres protecting the vehicle from lightning and believed it into their adult years. This goes along with the saying that lightning never strikes in the same place twice - which is not factually sound either.

Images of a car that was struck by lightning that are going viral online and breaking myths about rubber tyres. Image: @unclescrooch

Source: Twitter

According to the US National Weather Service, lightning can indeed strike the same place more than once. While cars can be safe from lightning, it has nothing to do with the tyres but depends on the metal roof and metal sides.

Cars with fibreglass bodies or convertibles don't offer the same protection as metal bodies. It's also advised to not lean on doors because when lightning strikes a car, the electricity travels through the metal body and straight into the ground.

Check out the damage the lightning bolt caused to the vehicle below:

South Africans share stories they've heard about lightning and vehicles

@j_manyaka said:

"A car cannot be hit by lightning. It's a lie!"

@ryansolomonx shared what many others were thinking:

"I thought a car was the safest place to be when there’s lightning..."

@FionaFeefhy responded with:

"So that girl lied when she said lightning never hits where there are tyres involved, mind you, that was way back when I was in high school... My trust issues just went up to a 100."

@dj_blackla believes:

"Nah, never. A car can't get struck by lightning, the tires of a car act as an insulator of lightning."

@Zakhele_DLMN also shared:

"I thought that the car is the safest place from a lightning strike."

@ZephNell added:

"This confuses what science says about conductivity laws."

