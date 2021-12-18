Firefighters Work All Night to Contain Fires on the Slopes of Paarl Mountain

Cape Town firefighters worked through the night to contain a wildfire on the banks of Paarl Mountain

While the blaze has been controlled, residents are still being cautioned to avoid the area in the meantime

The severe wildfire comes just days after Western firefighters put out a blaze near Kommetjie on Thursday

An intimidating fire broke out on the slopes of Paarl Mountain near Cape Town on Friday night, leaving brave firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Cape Town firefighters worked through the night to contain a wildfire on the banks of Paarl Mountain. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services, Anesca Roodt, says 6 firefighting vehicles and 16 firefighters were on the scene.

While first responders are keeping a close eye on the situation, EWN reports that by 7 am Saturday morning the fire had been contained.

Residents have been assured that right now the fire poses no immediate threat to life or property but are still being cautioned to avoid the area.

The fire comes just days after Western Cape fire services put out a wildfire that broke out on Thursday, December 16 in the Kommetjie area of Cape Town, Cape Town etc reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za