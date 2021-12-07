Two young men died after they were struck by lightning in Mtubatuba on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - It has been reported that two young men died after they were struck by lightning in Mtubatuba on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The deceased men were in their mid to late 20s. They had been playing soccer and were walking home from practice when the lightning struck them.

Lucky Mbokwana, the ward councillor for the area, has urged people to assist the families of the deceased, SABC News reports.

Details of the incident and KZN weather warnings

Mbokwana said that the lightning strike occurred yesterday (6 December) at 6pm. The deceased's families, who are Gina and Gumede respectively, require assistance from the public as the victims were the breadwinners of their families.

KwaZulu-Natal's residents were warned that there would be severe thunderstorms yesterday and today. The warning said that the thunderstorms would be categorised by thunder, lightning, hail and wind.

According to The Citizen, residents have been alerted that their livestock, vehicles, and lives are at risk from the thunderstorm due to lightning strikes and floods that may occur during this period.

Reactions to lightning strike in KZN

@ShuttleTidi said:

"This is bad, guys."

@NkulerrrhR shared:

"Same happened in Limpopo, condolences."

@JackieSeithati said:

"I'm not surprised."

@TebogoMasingi shared:

"You see why I didn't like braving storms back in the days."

2 Dead, 10 injured when lightning strikes soccer field in Mpumalanga

Previously, Briefly News reported that a tragic turn of events left two people dead and a further 10 injured following a lightning storm.

A bolt of lightning struck a soccer field and when ER24 emergency services attended to the scene, they found two men lying under a tree and another 10 scattered on the field.

Two young men who were believed to be 18 years old were pronounced dead on the scene.

Source: Briefly.co.za