The four netball players who died on their way to the South African Netball Championships have been named

The high school players were memorialised during the championship's opening ceremony yesterday when Netball South Africa held a candle lighting ceremony

The minister of sport, Nathi Mthethwa, has joined South African in conveying his sympathies to the families of the young victims

CAPE TOWN - Yesterday, 6 December, it was reported that four teenage netball players were killed in a bus accident on their way to the South African Netball Championships in Cape Town. Today their names have been made public.

During the championship's opening ceremony yesterday, players and coaches held a candle lighting ceremony to memorialise the victims of the accident. The victims include 25 people who were hospitalised due to injuries.

Fezeka Nkomonye, the MEC for Sport in the Eastern Cape, where the deceased come from, will visit the families of the victims tomorrow along with Nocawe Mafu, who is the Deputy Minister of Sport, TimesLIVE reports.

Netball SA held a candle lighting ceremony in honour of four netball players who died on their way to the National Champs. Image: Twitter/@Netball_SA

Source: Twitter

Who are the victims of the bus accident?

The deceased are Indiphile Mfengu, Nocamagu Mbunyiswa, Thabisile Maxikixa and Phelo Charles. The bus they were in at the time of the accident had been transporting senior netball players and U21 players from OR Tambo to Cape Town to the championship.

Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sport, has conveyed his sympathies to the deceased's families. He added that the purpose of the championships was to select the players who would attend in the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

According to SABC News, Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa, said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is not possible to hold a large gathering to celebrate the lives of the deceased, but that each person must celebrate their lives by remembering them.

South Africa reacts to netball players being named

@JSterrenberg said:

"This time of year we hear of so many heartbreaking tragedies."

@seephe shared:

"May they rest in peace."

@janetmadonsela said:

"This is very sad, eish."

@Fweshfweezah believes:

"Honour them by continuing to play in the tournament."

