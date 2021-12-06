Four high school students died and 25 were injured in a bus accident on the way to the South African Netball Championships

Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa has expressed her condolences towards the families of the deceased

The championships began today and will conclude on Sunday, but without the Tshwane team due to Covid-19 infections

CAPE TOWN - On Sunday morning four high school netball players died in a bus accident on the way from Aberdeen, Eastern Cape to Cape Town for the South African Netball Championships.

The accident occurred near Aberdeen on the R61. There were 25 other people on the bus who sustained injuries from the crash. They are in Graaf Reinet in hospital.

According to SABC News, one of the four netball players who died in the crash is Indiphile Mfengu, a 17-year-old from Cala. She is described by her family as both academically and athletically talented.

Netball South Africa responds to tragedy

Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa, has responded to the death of four high school girls on the way to the national championships. She said that the organisation is sad to hear of their passing and sends her condolences to their families.

The organisation said that they will send further communications as more information relating to the case becomes available. They also emphasised that the deceased's families' privacy should be respected.

The tournament started today (6 December) and will end on Saturday. The delegation from Tshwane had to forfeit the competition as some players in the team tested positive for Covid-19, News24 reports.

Responses to the tragic accident

3 matrics die in Limpopo crash

Earlier Briefly News reported that three matric learners from Groblersdal, Limpopo were killed in a car accident on Saturday morning while celebrating the end of their matric exams. The accident occurred close to the Maalgate Bridge on the N2 between George and Glentana.

The three 18-year-old matric students have been identified. They are Stiaan Grobler, JG Greyling and Conrad Meiring. A fourth matric learner was also in the car when the accident happened and survived.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Grookbrak Police Station in connection with the accident. The police said that the accident was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle.

