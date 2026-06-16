The South African Police Service has taken action against numerous officers in the Western Cape following an internal investigation

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said people didn't report issues about officers to the police

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news, sharing varied reactions to the fact that more law enforcement officials were in hot water

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More than 23 Western Cape police officers have been suspended over their involvement in the taxi industry. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – More than 23 police officers in the Western Cape have found themselves in hot water over their involvement in the taxi industry.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, confirmed to News24 that the group of members, which includes senior commanders, have been suspended.

The decision was taken following an internal investigation into allegations that members of the South African Police Service were operating in, or had interests in, the taxi industry. Among those implicated is the Station Commander of the Swellendam Police Station.

Legislation prohibits law enforcement officials’ participation

General Patekile explained that action was taken against the officers because legislation prohibits law enforcement officials from operating in or having interests in the industry.

“In the last two weeks, we have suspended more than 23 members. The National Land Transport Act prohibits law enforcement officers from being involved in the taxi business.

“You can't enforce the law if you are in that business," he said.

General Patekile also confirmed that police management identified additional officers with links to the taxi industry, saying that more disciplinary measures were expected in the coming weeks.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile confirmed the news. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Police say people aren’t reporting the issues

The provincial commissioner also stated that they only became aware of the problem after Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, raised the allegations.

The allegations were made publicly in March 2026 when Cameron disclosed information that suggested that police officers in the province were actively involved in the taxi industry.

"The unfortunate part is that people are not reporting these members to us. If it were not for the Portfolio Committee Chair putting this in the newspaper without even telling us, we would not have known that so many people are involved in the taxi industry," the general said.

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the news of the suspensions, with many not surprised.

@OkuhleSA said:

“The rule of law is slowly but surely prevailing.”

@ChophaChop21642 stated:

“No wonder they don't act when the taxi associations conduct unlawful roadblocks and are harassing and extorting money from other motorists.”

@MarumoMashigo added:

“The involvement of police officers in businesses at all levels was the start of criminality and corruption in the police.”

@ArthurGYon1 addressed the president:

“You wonder why crime is rife. Here is your answer, Cyril Ramaphosa.”

@Bhova213 noted:

“But politicians have no limit as to which industries they can do business in? Lol, hey man, we need new leaders.”

@Kat_let_g0 said:

“Our problem in SouthAaaa are the corrupt SAPS officials.”

@NhlamuloNeay welcomed the news:

“Well done. SAPS needs this spring cleaning.”

@Mhlontlo10 said:

“It's not surprising.”

Suspended officers cost SAPS millions

In 2025, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said that 163 SAPS members were suspended during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Briefly News reported that the officers were suspended for various alleged crimes such as murder, corruption, theft and sexual harassment.

Rise Mzansi revealed that these suspensions will cost SAPS and South African taxpayers over R8 million.

Source: Briefly News