Three people were killed by lightning during a night church service in a tent at the Radimana village in Limpopo

The church was holding a night service in a tent at Radimana village when heavy rain and thunderstorms started

Five people, aged 12 to 56 and from Sefihlampyana village, were injured and taken straight to a local health care centre

Three people were reportedly killed by lightning on Sunday, 14 December 2025, around 01:00, in the Radimana village in Limpopo.

It is alleged that the church congregation in Radimana village was holding a night service in a tent when heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the area. During the service, lightning suddenly struck the tent, which was located in an open field. As a result, eight people, aged between 12 and 56 and reportedly from Sefihlampyana village, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby healthcare centre for treatment.

Three of the victims, one man and two women, were declared dead on arrival. The remaining five were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The deceased have been positively identified by their next of kin as Ribson Mothemane (46), Mosibudi Mokgobu (44), and Glenda Modjadji Ntjana (36). Authorities have opened a case of inquest into the incident.

This is the second incident in a space of a month. Briefly News also reported that two people tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Limpopo. The victims passed away in separate incidents at the Magagamatala and Sepakapakeng villages in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality, Limpopo, on Thursday, 20 November. The victims have been confirmed as Shaku Raputu Treki from Sepakapakeng and Bapela Mmahlahle from Magagamatala.

A school pupil lost their life while two others ended up in hospital after being struck by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal. The incident happened after the central parts of the province were under a Level 2 warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. According to EWN, as the trio made their way home from Mandlamasha Primary School, lightning unexpectedly struck them. The sudden and fierce bolt from the sky resulted in a heartbreaking loss and left a community reeling in shock.

Two farmworkers from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal were struck and killed by lightning. A total of 50 people, excluding the two killed, were injured by the lightning. It is alleged that lightning struck the Bergville area, which experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains. Many of those who were struck were treated on-site and had to be rushed to the hospital. Two of them, however, unfortunately, did not make it and lost their lives.

Lightning strikes Pretoria substation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that lightning struck the Rooiwal Power Station in Tshwane and caused it to catch fire.

The substation was significantly damaged, and the MMC revealed telling details about the substation.

