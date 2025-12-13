A young child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 at the Kei Cuttings, between East London and Butterworth

This comes after a VW Polo lost control on wet and slippery roads, colliding with a bakkie and a Mercedes-Benz

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said the crash was the most serious of several incidents

A multi-vehicle collision on the N2 at the Kei Cuttings, between East London and Butterworth, claimed the life of an infant. Four other people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Three-month-old baby killed in vehicle crash

The three-month-old baby died after a VW Polo lost control on a wet road and collided with a bakkie and a Mercedes-Benz sedan travelling in the opposite direction.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said the crash was the most serious of several accidents reported on Friday, 11 December 2025, as festive traffic picked up. The MEC offered condolences to the family and urged drivers to reduce speed and take extra care on wet roads.

Other car crashes in 2025

At least seven people died in a fatal crash on the N12 near Ogies and Emalahleni on Monday morning, 8 December 2025. The crash involved a sedan and a light delivery vehicle. Early information indicates that one of the vehicles veered into oncoming traffic, causing the collision. According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, there were no survivors of the fatal crash.

An ambulance crash in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of a paramedic and a patient on Monday, 13 October 2025. The vehicle was travelling to Dordrecht when it overturned after the driver reportedly lost control. A 41-year-old paramedic and a 44-year-old patient were declared dead at the scene, while the 46-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three people were killed in a crash on the N4 toll road between Matsulu and Mbombela in Mpumalanga early on Saturday, 6 September 2025. The collision, which happened shortly before 6 am, involved a light motor vehicle and an abnormal-load truck. Authorities said the cause of the crash is still being investigated. Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said three people were declared dead at the scene, while another passenger was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Emergency teams stayed at the site for several hours to manage the scene and control traffic. Motorists were urged to remain cautious when travelling through the area, which is known for serious accidents.

