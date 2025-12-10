Suspect in KZN Mass Murder Takes Own Life, Police Launch Inquest

A KwaZulu-Natal suspect linked to the murders of five people, including his partner, allegedly took his own life in Umzinto

Police responded to reports of five people being stabbed to death in Umzinto, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Saturday, 6 December 2025

The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal said the suspect’s body was recovered hours later

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police responded to reports of five people stabbed to death in Umzinto. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have opened an inquest following the suicide of a suspect connected to the deaths of five people, including his partner.

Five people stabbed to death in KZN

According to EWN, on Saturday, 6 December 2025, police were called to Umzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast after five people were found stabbed to death. Their search for the suspect led them to his body the following day. Preliminary reports suggest that the suspect had argued with his partner about her attending a sermon, and he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death.

Police believe the suspect then went on a stabbing spree, killing four more people, two of whom later died at a local health facility. Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said the suspect’s body was found a few hours later. He said that the 39-year-old suspect, wanted for the stabbing of his 32-year-old partner and four others at Malangeni Phase 2 in Umzinto on Saturday night, 6 December, was found hanging from a tree in nearby bushes on Sunday, 7 December.

Police suspect that the suspect then went on a stabbing spree. Image: LUVUYO MEHLWANA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Similar stories reported by Briefly News

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times in yet another crime of passion in the province. Following the alleged killing, the 31-year-old's boyfriend went on the run and has still not been located amid a manhunt by police. The couple reportedly argued as they and a third person returned from a tavern. The woman woke up a neighbour not far from her home and asked for help after her lover allegedly threatened to harm her.

Police are probing a murder-suicide of a man and a woman found dead in bushes at a village near Rustenburg. It is alleged that the suspect, identified as Khumo Moatshe, 38, killed his girlfriend and the mother of his children after stabbing her multiple times before reportedly taking his own life at Ramokokastad Lotwane Section. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said passersby made the discovery when walking through the veld.

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a double murder-suicide following a deadly incident in Umgababa. A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her child to death before reportedly killing himself. The motive for the killing is under investigation, with the incident trailing a recent Facebook murder-suicide.

Limpopo man kills girlfriend and commits suicide

Briefly News previously reported that a man killed his girlfriend in Limpopo and committed suicide while at his other girlfriend’s house.

The incident, according to the South African Police Service, happened after the two went out for drinks and returned to her home, where he stabbed her.

Source: Briefly News