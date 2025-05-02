The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the verdict in the Joslin Smith trial

Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking

South Africans celebrated the verdict, but many said it didn’t matter unless Joslin was safe and sound

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SAPS and NPA Celebrate Guilty Verdict in Joslin Smith Court Case, SA Asks: “Where Is Joslin?”

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have welcomed the verdict in the Joslin Smith trial.

Judge Nathan Erasmus found Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

The verdict came 35 days after the trial began into the disappearance of the Middelpos youngster and over a year after she went missing from her home in Saldanha Bay.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police praise investigating and prosecuting teams

Speaking after the verdict was delivered, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, praised the work done by the investigation and prosecution teams.

Lt General Patekile particularly praised lead investigator Captain Wesley Lombard and Brigadier Leon Hanana, who he said ensured that a strong case was presented before the court.

He also confirmed that a missing person case was still open, as Joslin has not been found yet.

SAPS and NPA Celebrate Guilty Verdict in Joslin Smith Court Case, SA Asks: “Where Is Joslin?”

Source: Getty Images

NPA welcomes the verdict

The NPA also celebrated the verdict after the judge ruled that the little girl was sold for slavery or practices similar to slavery.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, applauded the work done by the prosecution and investigation team.

“The National Prosecuting Authority salutes those who were involved in these efforts, and I want to appeal to them that our responsibility is not over as long as Joslin Smith remains missing,” Bell said.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

South Africans ask where Joslin is

While people praised the SAPS and NPA for securing a conviction, many noted that Joslin was still missing.

Sipho Moko said:

“The case mustn’t be closed. The search for Joslin must continue.”

Ndivhuwo Tshikalange added:

“This is nothing if they didn't tell the court about the person who bought a child.”

Malcolm Smith stated:

“Let them stay in jail. When they wake up, they will tell us where Joslin is.”

Nomtha Rakhetsi noted:

“Even if they are found guilty, the question remains: where is Joslin?”

Anthony Dirkse said:

“There is nothing to praise here. The kid is still missing.”

Zaid Raffie added:

“We need to know if Joslin is alive or not and where she is. Their being in jail doesn’t matter while she has not been found.”

Jeff Excell stated:

“Justice is being served, but the most important question remains: where is Joslin? The investigation team has done incredible work, but the search must continue until she is found.”

Kelly Smith and co-accused found guilty.

Briefly News reported that Smith, van Rhyn and Appollis were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping.

Judge Nathan Erasmus found that the state did enough to prove that the trio were guilty on both counts.

The judge also noted that due to their failure to testify in their defence, the trio could not explain themselves.

Source: Briefly News