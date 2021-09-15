The car fire incident that took place on Monday has left a young child traumatised after her mother was set alight

The incident took place outside a preschool in Benoni, Gauteng and left three people badly injured and in need of hospital care

Police say they attended to domestic dispute calls numerous times the day before the horrific incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Following the attack of a 27-year-old woman who had just dropped her child off at pre-school, reports say her child has not been able to speak since the incident took place.

A man is thought to be her boyfriend set the young mother's car on fire and injured her and another woman who was a friend of the young mother as well as himself in Benoni, Gauteng.

The man who set his girlfriend on fire on Monday is currently under police guard in hospital. Image: @crimeairnetwork

Source: Twitter

According to the owner of the pre-school says the tragic incident that took place on Monday has shaken the children in attendance at the preschool as well as staff members, reports TimesLIVE.

“I’m worried about the children's and teachers’ trauma," she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to the pre-school owner, the suspect is a taxi driver and he would often drop off and pick up his daughter from the school.

The police station close to where the woman lived has confirmed that they were called to the woman's house on Sunday because of domestic disruptions several times.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza, the suspect is currently under police watch while he is in hospital being treated for burns. Kweza added that since the young mother's car was burnt beyond recognition, the suspect will also receive a charge of malicious damage to property, reports IOL.

The 40-year-old is said to have only suffered minor injuries after also catching fire.

Gauteng Woman in hospital after car was set on fire, allegedly by her boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that police have confirmed that a woman in Benoni, Gauteng was taken to hospital after she was set ablaze by someone believed to be her boyfriend.

The incident took place outside a pre-school where she had just dropped off her four-year-old child on Monday. The woman is said to have been with another person in the car when the man attacked them.

According to News24, there is footage of the incident which shows the man approaching the woman's vehicle and smashing the driver's window. The alleged disturbed man returns to his car and grabs an unknown object. The individual is then seen with the object in his hand, motioning towards the car.

The woman then returns to her car in an attempt to stop the man. Just moments after the woman returned to the vehicle, it caught fire. The man is said to have jumped into the car for a brief moment before jumping out.

Source: Briefly.co.za