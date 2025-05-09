Lerato Nxumalo is returning to our screens after landing an acting gig with a new telenovela

The former Scandal! actress had left showbiz to focus on content creation as a full-time career

Fans congratulated her on the new gig and vowed to keep their eyes open for the new show

Lerato Nxumalo announced her casting in a new Mzansi Magic show. Images: lratonxumalo

It looks like Lerato Nxumalo couldn't stay away from showbiz forever, and is ready to return to the small screen.

Lerato Nxumalo ends acting hiatus

Nearly a year since announcing her exit from Scandal! to focus on being a content creator, Lerato Nxumalo is returning to our screens after the announcement of a new show.

Mzansi Magic telenovela, Genesis, featuring stars like Baby Cele, Buyile Mdladla and Nay Maps, has just announced Nxumalo as its latest entry into its star-studded cast.

Lerato Nxumalo is back to acting after an almost year-long hiatus. Image: lratonxumalo

The YouTuber shared the great news on her Instagram page ahead of her debut.

Before this announcement, Lerato dedicated her time to growing her following and perfecting her skills as a content creator. She recently celebrated a YouTube milestone after passing 100K subscribers.

Not only that, but the beauty also announced her engagement to her mystery man towards the end of 2024.

The couple has caught their fair share of side-eyes and shade from social media users throughout their relationship, including the time Lerato was blasted after it was rumoured that her fiancé was a married man.

Here's what fans said about Lerato Nxumalo's new acting gig

Fans and followers are ecstatic and can't wait to finally give Genesis a chance now that Lerato is in it:

orianevansygent was excited:

"Oh, yes!!! We will be watching!"

rejoice_jojo_pink said:

"Congratulations, Mama, now we are gonna watch Genesis."

phephisile_d wrote:

"Now I have to start watching it. Congratulations, baby!"

nicole_zondo posted:

"A very skilled actor! I missed you!! FINALLY!"

lindiswaleecious added:

"Wow! Congratulations, so happy for you. Please don't mize us on YouTube."

Lerato Nxumalo is the newest cast member on 'Genesis.' Image: lratonxumalo

b3titow promised:

"Congratulations, babes, we shall switch to Genesis from now on."

im_ladyo responded:

"I have been struggling to get the feel of this show; maybe I must try again. Congratulations, Lerato."

busisiwe.nkosi.102 commented:

"Can't wait to see you back on screen!"

sourire_truelove was impressed:

"Lerato’s life is the best life I have ever seen in my whole existence! Congratulations."

lerato_rakotsoane26 said:

"Now I definitely have to start watching it only because you are on it."

Source: Briefly News