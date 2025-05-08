Celebrity medical doctor Musa Mthombeni drew a response from local netizens after sharing a video of himself consuming a mountain of sweets

The husband of former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie shared the video on Instagram, saying he had a tough day as he sat in front of a table filled with sweets

Local netizens reacted on social media to question the former 'YOTV' presenter, saying he should know better as a doctor, especially after he wore his uniform in the video

TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni raised some questions among local fans after sitting in front of a table filled with sweets and fizzy drinks.

Former Miss South Africa’s Liesl Laurie’s husband shared his love for sweet things on social media with the former YOTV presenter showing how he deals with a tough day.

Dr Musa Mthombeni's way to relax raises questions from local fans.

The doctor raised questions from fans after revealing that he got his master's degree in radiology, and has now caused more reactions with the video of his relaxation methods.

Dr Musa Mthombeni causes a reaction with candy-filled video

Dr Mthombeni showed fans how he relaxes in the video below:

According to his Instagram post, Dr Mthombeni said the table filled with sweets and fizzy drinks is how he deals with a tough day at work, since he does not consume alcohol.

Dr Mthombeni posted:

“Some days are better than others. We need to deal with the stress somehow!”

His wife and 2015 Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie, first reacted with shock before she jokingly replied to her husband on social media.

Laurie said:

“At least I keep the sweet cupboard stocked up for you 🍬🍫🍪🍭”

Dr Mthombeni celebrated his 35th birthday in April 2025, according to the Instagram post below:

While fans question Mthombeni’s love for sweets, the TV personality drew mixed reactions from local netizens after he sent a strong message to white South Africans.

Former Miss South Africa reacted to her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni reacted to her husband's sweet-filled video.

Fans question Dr Mthombeni’s medical knowledge

Local netizens reacted on social media to question whether Mthombeni’s love for sweets is healthy, as they feel the overload of sugar is a bad choice.

Dr_belloalvarez made a suggestion:

“Friend, Buldak Noodles.”

Mmapulambkn_ loves the video:

“Seeing a medical doctor doing this is crazy, but I love it 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Wendy.jordaan saw the irony of the video:

“The one who is supposed to encourage us to be healthy is saying waitsi keng it's okay kuvumelekile ubanemini ezinje love love.”

Rozmckinsta sent Mthombeni some encouragement:

“Tough times never last. 😂❤️.”

Tari.travels said Laurie needs to step in:

“This is too much sugar consumption for our radiologist. It’s not too good eeeeee, we need @liesllaurie to the rescue please look after our Doc😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

