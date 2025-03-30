Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni recently reflected on her journey as a national beauty pageant queen in South Africa

Beauty queen Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni was crowned the 2015 Miss South Africa, and she looked back at her pivotal moment

Dr Musa Mthombeni showered his beloved wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, with lots of love on the special day

Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni took to social media to remember her time as Miss South Africa. The media personality and national beauty pageant's career has only grown since her crowning.

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated his wife Liesl Laurie to mark a decade since her Miss SA crowning. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni shared a post referencing her experience as one of the Miss South Africa winners. Dr Musa Mthombeni showed her support like the doting husband he constantly is.

Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni marks Miss SA crowning anniversary

In an Instagram post, Liesl shared a post celebrating that 10 years ago, she was crowned Miss South Africa on 29 March. The beauty queen reflected on how her life changed as a young girl from Eldorado Park, she said:

" All my ouma’s sacrifices paid off. All my mom’s prayers were answered. All my hard work finally paid off."

Liesl described how her come up after winning Miss South Africa is a true Cinderella Story. She gave all credit to God for making it.

The 2015 Miss SA's loyal husband, Musa, raved about her in celebration of the anniversary of her Miss SA crown. Dr Musa Mthombeni has often had viral moments because of how much she showers his wife with love. He did not disappoint as he shared his thoughts in the comment section of Liesl's post, and gushed over her in the post's comments:

"The best to ever do it! 🖤Miss South Africa 🇿🇦 wam. AMA wallpaper galore!"

SA applauds Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni

Many people commented on the post by Liesl showering her with compliments. Netizens applauded her hard work. Local celebrities, including the controversial Miss SA Lalela Mswane, celebrated with Liesl.

Dr Musa Mthombeni love to let the world know how proud he is that Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni is his wife. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Former Miss SA Lalela Mswane said:

"My queen🤍 was rooting for you then and will always root for you 🤍"

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe exclaimed:

"Best to ever do it! So proud of all you’ve accomplished!"

rozmckinsta commented:

"And we’re living the dream with you ever since. Love this. ❤

_gugulethu cheered:

"What a journey 🥺👑❤️"

phomololehloo applauded:

"Can’t believe it’s already a decade later! Always our Queen. 👸🏽❤️"

Dr Musa and Liesl announce their final vacation for 2024

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are living the dream. The lovebirds who spent the better part of 2024 travelling around the world are shutting down the year with another baecation.

Dr Musa and his stunning wife, Liesl left the country for their final vacation this year. The media personalities made headlines for their trips. The two went on several trips and visited top holiday destinations, including New York City, Mauritius, and France.

Although Dr Musa has been dragged for his excessive display of affection for his wife on social media, the two have proven that their love is stronger than people think. Taking to their Instagram pages, Mrs and Mrs Mthombeni revealed that they were jetting off to another destination to shut down the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News