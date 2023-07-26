South Africans continue to debate the events that lead up to the slain goalie, Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Fans of the soccer star wish he and Kelly Khumalo never started dating, as some link his death with their alleged affair

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started afresh at the Pretoria High Court with a new judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi cannot seem to let Senzo Meyiwa's alleged affair go. Some fans reckon that had he and singer Kelly Khumalo not dated, he would still be alive today.

Netizens said that had Senzo Meyiwa not engaged in alleged extramarital affairs, he might have been alive today. Image

Source: Instagram

Social media users express their heartbreak at Senzo Meyiwa's alleged 'deadly mistake'

A Twitter user @MakwelaTlou said Senzo Meyiwa made the deadly mistake of allegedly cheating on his wife, Mandisa Meyiwa.

He said that had Senzo remained faithful, he might've been alive today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Faithfulness to his wife could have saved his life. A deadly mistake of cheating cost his life. This story is sad."

Netizens agree with Twitter user, add their own opinion on the matter

Commenting under his tweet, many people seem to echo @MakwelaTlhou's sentiments.

@israelphiri said:

"This is the hardcore fact people want to avoid. A very expensive error."

@Tum_Tumy_ said:

"After his death there was an article where it stated that even the sangoma or the person he was consulting with told him that if he carries on chasing Kelly he will die in her hands."

@_martinkh said:

"The fact that he was married it just makes the whole story sour. Now this whole thing is haunting everyone."

President Ramaphosa suspends Judge Maumela in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after failing to come to a judgement

The murder trial which has gripped the nation started afresh after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

He suspended Judge Maumela because he took too long to come to a judgement on the trial.

Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo wrote to the Presidency and advised him to prioritise this case.

She took to the witness stand yet again and reportedly made contradictory statements to her first testimony.

In her open letter, Zandie said:

“It is in the best interest of the country at large that the case is prioritised and fast-tracked. It has been eight years Mr President and no one can say they don’t have enough evidence, all critical and required evidence has been collected and been analysed, so let the court run its course uninterrupted, and it is about time.”

Kelly Khumalo allegedly regretted her relationship with Senzo, court reveals

Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo's text messages with Kelly Khumalo got leaked.

Kelly allegedly said she felt as though Senzo brought a dark cloud in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News