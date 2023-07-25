Rapper Cassper Nyovest claimed in a recent interview to have unreleased music with the late AKA

He and the Supa Mega were said to have the biggest rap beef in the local hip hop scene, but now fans are questioning the legitimacy of it

After his death, Cassper visited the Forbes family and mentioned that their beef was over exaggerated

Well, what are the odds? Cassper Nyovest shared that he and the late Kiernan Jarryd Forbes have unreleased music together.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA recorded music together but never got to see the light of day. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

AKA and Cassper previously worked on music together

In his recent interview with The Episode Podcast, Cassper Nyovest shared that he and AKA once recorded music together.

He told the hosts that Ganja Beatz produced the music and is still in his possession.

Cassper spoke about how he thought he and AKA would be able to solve their differences in the boxing ring. And then, once that would be done, he had hoped that they would make music together.

He added that they actually did record music together.

Netizens weigh in on Cassper Nyovest's revelation, say the rap beef was faked

@px.llz said:

"Proof that the media is fabricated. Most of these insta beefs are fake."

@umbuso__ said:

"Casper never carried hip-hop sorry."

@ucwepheshe said:

"I knew Aka & Cassper were best friends."

@_element_vague said:

"Don't believe it because labels can just add verses to AKA's unreleased hits. I'm sorry, but that's the feeling I got."

@france.iv said:

"Useless information why is he saying this now."

@guvnor.doom said:

"Yoh imagine the ou who made Touch my blood and the ou who made Thuto on the same song. Hit of the year."

@_element_vague said:

"SA Slowly Becoming a Twin of The USA."

@djswitchsa said:

"This has been the confession we’ve been waiting for cause I know the @heemal_ganjabeatz story for real!"

@w3khallhimkhill said:

"I knew that these guys had an agreement on the beef."

@getthebagbro_ said:

"@therealganjabeatz DO THE RIGHT THING!!"

Cassper visited the Forbes family following AKA's passing

Nyovest reportedly visited Tony and Lynn Forbes in Bryanston following AKA's passing.

According to Sunday World, Nyovest told them that their beef was exaggerated.

Cassper speaks on relationship status with Thobeka Majozi

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper denied breaking up with Thobeka Majozi.

Cassper even said some women make rahs claims that they are dating him.

