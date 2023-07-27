The third witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has taken the stand and filled the court in on the soccer star's final moments

While Nthabiseng Mokete's 2014 statement said Meyiwa was already dead in Kelly Khumalo's car, the witness remembers doctors trying to resuscitate him

Mokete was one of the neighbours who witnessed the aftermath of the alleged botched robbery in which Meyiwa was fatally shot

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is progressing swiftly in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the state's third witness has taken the stand.

The beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house, on 26 October 2014.

One of the Khumalo's neighbours, Nthabiseng Mokete, revealed her version of Meyiwa's final moment. According to Mokete's statement on 27 October 2014, the soccer player was already dead when he was loaded in Khumalo's car and driven to the hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

Witness claims doctors attempted to resuscitate Senzo Meyiwa

However, on Wednesday, 26 July, Mokete told the court about how she watched as doctors resuscitated Meyiwa after he arrived at the hospital.

The witness recounted how, just moments later, the doctor came out and told Meyiwa's loved ones that the soccer star had died.

Mokete was sitting in a car across from the Khumalo house and witnessed the chaos unfold after Meyiwa was shot, eNCA reported.

South Africans weigh in on Senzo Meyiwa trial

Below are some comments:

Pule Robyn Monei commented:

"I'll wait for the final verdict, all these versions as if we're watching spiderman multiverse or something."

Lebogang Ramaboea said:

"In the Republic of South Africa, only a medical practitioner can declare a human being dead, the rest of us is speculation."

Hlakoshe Mohlala asked:

Senzo, my Captain/Keeper, please speak for yourself. Who shot and killed you?

Muzi H. Ngwenya added:

"I'm wondering why the state is not calling Kelly to testify. She is the key witness. She should have been the first before abomakhelwane and anyone else."

Portia Ndlovu criticised:

"These mixed statements speak for themselves and are not true. Kelly's family knows who killed Meyiwa."

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: neighbour testifies he saw a man in the Khumalo kitchen night of murder

Previously, Briefly News reported the second go at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed more details about the night the Orlando Pirates soccer star was murdered.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Voslosrus in 2014.

On Tuesday, 25 July, the state called another witness, Khaya Ngcatshe, a neighbour of the Khumalos took to the stand.

