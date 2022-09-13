The State called the first eyewitness in the Meyiwa murder trail to the stand on Tuesday, 13 September

Tumelo Madlala was one of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and was present in Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus house the day of Meyiwa's murder

Madlala's recollection of the day paints the picture of a routine day which involved Sunday lunch, football and drinks

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's best friend, Tumelo Madlala, was the first eyewitness to give evidence in the soccer star's murder trial. Madlala's testimony described a seemingly ordinary day before the former Orlando Pirates, and Bafana Bafana goalie was shot.

The first witness for the State, Tumelo Madlala, painted a picture of an average day before the soccer star was fatally shot.

Source: Getty Images

Madlala appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, 13 September. According to News24, Madlala testified about what transpired when Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home on October 26, 2014.

Madlala said the Senzo was accompanied by Khumalo, her sister Zandi Khulamo and another man Mthokozisi Thwala when he came to pick Madlala up in his BMW X6.

The group stopped at the liquor store before heading to Khumalo's house, where Madlala was introduced to Khumalo's mother, Gladness Khumalo.

Madlala testified that the group then watched Chelsea and Manchester United play football while enjoying some drinks and waiting for the food to be prepared.

Eventually, another man joined the party. His name was Longwe Twala, and he was dating Zandi Khumalo at the time.

While looking at a picture of the living room, Madlala pointed to where everyone was sitting and indicated that Meyiwa was seated next to Khumalo for most of the evening, but Khumalo kept moving around.

Mail & Guardian reported that Madlala then recounted that he saw an unidentified man enter the house with a firearm in his hand. Madla described the intruder's physical appearance as a short, dreadlocked man with big eyes and a caramel brown jacket.

Madlala said he then saw a second man in the kitchen. Meyiwa held the second man's right hand while pressing against the wall. Madlala said he approached the second intruder and punched him in the face. After that, a shot went off.

Madlala was overcome with emotion as he recounted the night Meyiwa died. The emotional witness said that when he heard the gunshot, he fled to a bedroom and only came out when he heard people calling out Senzo's name.

Madlala recalled how he found Senzo in the dining room, next to where Khumalo's mother had been seated. Madla broke down once again, and the judge adjourned the case for the day

South Africans weigh in on Senzo's last day

South Africans are unconvinced by Madlala's testimony, with some people accusing him of being coached.

Here are some comments:

@zipreeper asked:

"Did Madlala recognise the gunman as one of the 5 accused, or dont court proceedings extend to such basic questions anymore?"

@TshepoMotlouts6 said

"Senzo's friend he knows how to lie, who ever coach him on Monday ai ,ka mo tshaba motho oo!!"

@Chris079196801 added:

"So yesterday he couldn't be in court. Was he attending a "coaching session?""

