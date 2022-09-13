The late Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala took the stand in his murder trial on Tuesday, 13 September

Madlala was present at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house on the night Meyiwa was killed

Many South Africans are hoping that Madlala will spill the beans about what happened on 26 October 2014

JOHANNESBURG - The state's third witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is his long-time friend Tumelo Madlala who was in the house the night Meyiwa was killed.

The late Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala is the state's third witness. Images: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Madlala was expected to take the stand on Monday, 12 September but did not arrive in the Gauteng province on time from KwaZulu-Natal.

Upon his arrival at the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 13 September, Madlala was bombarded by cameras and journalists who wanted to get comments from him.

According to TimesLIVE, Madlala also participated in a Netflix documentary about what happened the night the famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead. The state plans to lead evidence into what actually happened on 26 October 2014 through Madlala's testimony.

Nomalanga Meyiwa, Meyiwa's sister, told the publication that the family hopes to hear details about what happened to their brother. Nomalanga added that their mother and the rest of the family only want the truth.

According to SABC News, Madlala took his oath in court after media houses accused of harassing him were asked to leave the courtroom for their behaviour.

Madlala told the court that on the night Meyiwa was killed, they were watching Chelsea versus Manchester United soccer match while the food was being prepared.

He also stated that he was only officially introduced to singer Kelly Khumalo's mother and Meyiwa told him that she looks after their child.

South Africans react

South Africans are very eager to hear Madlala's testimony and only hope that the truth about what transpired the night Meyiwa was killed will be heard.

@Wakavo_As said:

"This Tumelo is a betrayer. He was supposed to be the guy giving us a lead in the right direction of what transpired on that day. What kind of a friend is he? #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@Mashigo_KG said:

"Do you recognise any of the five people on the bench today? This is the question I expect to hear, and the answer is long overdue. That one question can end this fake case before the court for the real case to begin! #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@Phetho95 said:

"If it was me, I'd ask straight questions (the night of the murder and what happened), not background stories and all that nonsense. Tumelo should sing before something bad happens to him #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwaTrail #SenzoMeyiwa"

Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial: Major media broadcasters kicked out of courtroom for harassing eyewitness

Briefly News previously reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw more drama in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 13 September. The case resumed after it was postponed due to a state witness failing to show up in court on Monday, 12 September.

The soccer star’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, was due to take the stand on Tuesday, 13 September. However, he was harassed by broadcast media cameras upon his arrival in the courtroom.

This resulted in three major news networks being kicked out of the courtroom for harassing the witness. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered eNCA, SABC, and Newzroom Afrika camera crews out of the courtroom.

