A state witness who allegedly was present the night of Senzo Meyiwa's murder was a no-show in court

The murder trial was postponed to Tuesday, 13 September to ensure the witness is present in the courtroom

The defence team opposed the postponement application, claiming that it was nothing more than a delay tactic

PRETORIA - An eyewitness who allegedly was present the night soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down was a no-show at the Gauteng High Court on Monday, 12 September. The matter was postponed until Tuesday, 13 September, as a result.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed yet again at the Gauteng High Court. Image: @KingKAzania & Adam Davy/Getty

The witness allegedly knows who pulled the trigger and the details surrounding the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder. However, state Advocate George Baloyi handed in an application for the postponement, saying the witness had to travel to be in court.

However, the defence team opposed the application, claiming that it was nothing more than a delay tactic. According to SABC News, defence lawyer, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, said the postponement was unfair and asked for a witness from within the province to be called in to testify.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the postponement despite agreeing with Mshololo’s arguments. He said the state should have alternative witnesses on standby in the future.

Baloyi said the witness was meant to be flown in from KwaZulu-Natal but could not make it. He claimed that there was a replacement witness but, in the morning, asked to reschedule, EWN reported.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, who was present at the time of the murder. Five men are accused of killing the soccer player in 2014.

Mzansi reacts to the delay:

@kgPatie said:

“Justice delayed is justice denied, period!”

@Tellsomeone42 commented:

“The Senzo Meyiwa Trial is taking long to conclude. The public is being taken for a ride here. Maybe they must hire Jubjub to do the investigations. He is the best detective we have in South Africa.”

