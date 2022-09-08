The second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said the victim was declared dead at the hospital

He testified that Gladness Khumalo's brother Themba was at the crime scene when police arrived and said there was a shooting

Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa said he recognised Meyiwa from TV and that he was already declared deceased

PRETORIA - The North Gauteng High Court heard explosive testimony about how soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had already been declared dead when police arrived at the Botshelong Hospital. The second state witness in the trial, Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa, recalled the faithful night in court on Thursday, 8 September.

The second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial claims the soccer was declared dead in hospital. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images & @KingKAzania

The witness said when police arrived at the crime scene, the owner of the house, Gladness Khumalo's brother Themba, revealed there had been a shooting. The brother allegedly said that one person was shot and taken to hospital.

Mthethwa claimed that Themba did not explain the details of the shooting, according to SABC News. When police arrived that the hospital, they were taken to the room where Meyiwa was located.

The sergeant said he recognised Meyiwa from TV and was already declared deceased. Mthethwa said the victim had a wound to his chest.

During Advocate Zandile Mshololo's cross-examination of Forensic Detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Wednesday, 7 September, he told the court that he left the crime scene to attend to two other crimes. The lawyer argued that Mosia had prioritised the other crimes over the Meyiwa case.

The witness denied the claims and testified that other police officers were at the scene when he left the crime scene, News24 reported. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of murder.

South Africans react to the murder trial:

@AntonyMamvura said:

“Listen to Detective Mthethwa’s testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial it’s shocking how #SAPS are so incompetent.”

@JasonKhumaloII commented:

“When are the people that were in the house going to be called? Surely, they must be the star witnesses as to what happened that night and whether they can recognise any of the accused?”

