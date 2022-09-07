The trail for slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues as Sergeant Thabo Mosia takes the stand

Mosia was the froensic detective who collected evidence from the murder scene at the house in Voslooras

Attornys for the defence accuse Mosia of prioritsing other crimes the night of the murder but Mosia insists he did duty as a forensic detective

TSHWANE - Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the forensic police witness, took the stand on Wednesday, 7 September at the Pretoria High Court.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues, and Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the forensic detective for the murder scene, took the stand. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He was questioned about why he left the Senzo Meyiwa murder scene for other crime scenes.

Mosia claimed he left the house where Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot after gathering all his evidence. Mosia insists he didn't prioritise other cases over the Meyiwa one. TimesLIVE reported.

Mosia insisted that he left the crime scene because he knew he had already fulfilled his duty.

News24 reported that the crime scenes Mosia left to attend to was an arson case and a business robbery. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents on of the five accused Mosia of priorisiing the other crime scenes over the Meyiwa case.

Mosia said:

"I treat my crime scenes the same. It was left in police hands."

Tshepo Thobane, the attorney representing four of the five accused, claimed that the defence would bring evidence to illustrate the proper protocol when arriving at a crime scene.

South Africans react to Sergeant Thabo Mosia's testamony

South Africans are not convinced by Mosia's testimony and believe he is lying. Here are some comments:

@phangalist commented:

"This one is always speaking lies lies lies ...even his face can tell."

Muzi Maseko said:

"He is very incompetent and I wonder how many cases he actually messed up throughout his career as a police officer. That's why crime keeps on going up."

Courage Sithole added:

"If one chooses to lie in court let them at least be smart..this is so dumb."

Senzo Skhosi pointed out:

"This guy is an example of the things we have to deal with from some members of SAPS"

Tembani Mpondo asked:

"How long was the poor guy supposed to remain on the crime scene after he collected the forensic evidence? ‍♀️"

Senzo Meyiwa trial: NPA considers defeating ends of justice charge based on 2nd docket

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seems to be considering a charge of defeating the ends of justice based on the controversial second docket on the murder of beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

This means that the NPA will not be charging those implicated in Docket 375 for the murder of Meyiwa. T

he docket allegedly incriminates Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo and Maggie Phiri, in addition to all those who were in the house the night he was murdered, eNCA reports.

