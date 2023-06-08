A Cape Town man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a woman at a restaurant

Ntombizodwa Sephoko says Johan Van de Merwe attacked her because he thought she tried to steal a cell phone

However, Van de Merwe laid charges against Sephoko and said she pushed him into a pool and slapped him

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man has been arrested for the assault and attempted murder of a fellow diner at a restaurant in Pearl Valley, Franschhoek, following a bizarre confrontation.

A Cape Town woman and man have laid charges against each following a brawl at a restaurant. Image: SDI Productions/ Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town man assaults woman for allegedly stealing a phone

The man, identified as Johan van de Merwe, attacked 40-year-old Ntombizodwa Sephoko on suspicion she tried to steal a cell phone.

According to IOL, Sephoko says she was at the restaurant with her friend when she spotted a cell phone on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Van De Merwe and his family were praying over their meal, so Sephoko decided to wait for them to finish praying before she could ask who the cell phone belonged to.

Sephoko alleged that before she could ask who the phone belonged to, she was attacked by Van de Merwe. She fell inside a pool, and he allegedly jumped in and continued the assault.

While in the pool, it is alleged that Van de Merwe tried to drown Sephoko, who has been left traumatised by the incident.

Sephoko stated that no one came to her rescue except the man's wife and son, who pulled him off her.

Johan Van de Merwe opens a case of theft

According to Cape Town ETC, Van de Merwe has opened a case of common assault, theft and malicious damage to property.

Van de Merwe alleges that Sephoko pushed him into the swimming pool and slapped him. He also alleged that she damaged his wife's phone.

Both Sephoko and Van de Merwe have active cases against them as the police continue to investigate.

Durban car guard helps thief steal from victims car, represents alarming crime stats in SA

Briefly News previously reported that crime is one of the biggest challenges South Africa faces. Whether at the governance or civil level, it has become synonymous with the rainbow nation.

A recent post by @jvnaidoo1 shows an explicit video of a thief looting a civilian's car in Durban's broad daylight. Wondering where the car guard was as this took place? Watching from a distance, as he was an accomplice in the crime.

It's unclear what the thief took from the car, but two men were speaking while recording the video from a higher floor in a building across the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News