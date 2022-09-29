EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been found not guilty of the assault of a police officer

The leaders of the Red Berets were accused of pushing a cop at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Some South Africans congratulated the pair, while others were surprised by the judgement, given video evidence

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled that EFF leader Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are not guilty of common assault on Thursday, 29 September.

The Randburg magistrates court cleared EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of common assault charges. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

The pair were accused of assault after pushing Lieutenant Colonel JohannVenterter during the funeral service of apartheid struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Video footage captured the altercation, and Venter told the court that the Red Berets leaders pushed him so hard that he lost his balance, EWN reported.

The magistrate found that the state did not prove its case against Malema and Mbuyiseni and that the pair did not intend to assault Venter.

The EFF posted a celebratory tweet on their feed which showed both Malema and Ndlozi smiling happily, adorned in EFF political regalia.

South Africans weigh in on Malema and Ndlozi's not guilty verdict

While some South Africans congratulated the Malema and Ndlozi on their victory, others are baffled by the judgement claiming that the video evidarly depicted the assault.

Below are some reactions:

@UniqueSAProblem stated:

"Laughable. The video evidence was clear. Courts are afraid to upset this man, the ANC have bigger plans for him. Disturbing."

@LungisaMzie claimed:

"It would have been foolish to find him guilty based on the evidence! Great stuff"

@KerryvanSchalkw exclaimed:

"Another win for South Africa - hate speech and assault is not unlawful depending on who you are! This is an absolute disgrace & I sincerely hope it is appealed. So much for our courts being a-political."

Magdalene2490 claimed:

"Knew this would be the outcome, as my gran always said, 'die duiwel sien om na sy eie'. "

@YogaSivaya said:

"Brown-shirt tactic works"

@boetapta explained:

"Thus when you're at a funeral, assault is above the law."

@chrisfvz added:

"I bet the RETards won't say the courts are captured now."

@Ofhie57405558 said:

"EFF is preparing a statement : If Malema wins the case: the judge is revolutionary. If Malema loses the case: the judge is captured and a bedwetter"

@sporrie declared:

"That magistrate is a coward"

