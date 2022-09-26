Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former President Nelson Mandela, would have celebrated her 86th birthday on Monday, 26 September

The Economic Freedom Fighters wished the late struggle veteran a posthumous happy birthday in a tweet posted by party leader Julius Malema

Malema and Madikizela-Mandela shared a close relationship which did not sour when Malema was expelled from the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema shared a touching tribute to late Apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The Red Berets leader shared a post on Twitter wishing Mandela a revolutionary happy birthday on Monday, 26 September.

EFF leader Julius Malema wished the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a revolutionary happy birthday. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan & MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Madikizela-Mandela, the ex-wife of former President Nelson Mandela, died at 81 on 2 April 2018. Though her legacy is fraught with controversy, The EFF and their leader have always had a soft stop for the late struggle veteran.

Malema's Tweet shows his affection for Madikizela-Mandela, with the EFF leader wishing "the Mother of the Nation" a happy birthday.

Malema enjoyed a close relationship with the late struggle veteran, which lasted long after the EFF leader was expelled from the ANC, TimesLIVE reported.

The closeness of the relationship is highlighted in the fact that red berets have a history of offering tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.

On Sunday, 26 Spetember 2021, in conjunction with the late struggle stalwart's birthday, The EFF named their six-story headquarters in Johannesburg after Madikizela-Mandela.

The party also paid homage to her at their second elective conference in 2019, claiming that the apartheid struggle stalwart was the only ANC member to support the EFF shouting "Viva EFF" without shame or impunity.

South Africans react to Malema's birthday wish to Winnie Madikizela Mandela

Some South Africans shared their birthday messages for the late struggle stalwart, while others chose to highlight Madikizela-Mandela's controversial legacy and accused the EFF of whitewashing history.

Here are some comments:

@NyikoJacky commented

"Happy birthday mam Winnie"

@IhsanKeizer claimed:

"This mama is one hero whites want to whitewash... She is the one who kept the embers of liberation fire lighting. They fought her left, right and centre, and worst part, her husband forsaken her in her hour of need... Mama Madikizela, you will not be forgotten Thank you, Malema"

