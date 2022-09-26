Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema called for unity in the African continent

During the party’s Heritage Day event, Malema said the struggles of Zimbabweans are the struggles of South Africans

The politician also called for citizens to proudly wear their traditional attire to honour the special day

KWAZULU-NATAL - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema called for the people of Africa to unite and fight against injustices. He was speaking at the party’s Heritage Day rally in Manguzi on Saturday, 24 September.

EFF Leader Julius Malema calls on South Africans to open their arms to immigrants.

Source: Twitter

Malema used the event to condemn the country’s recent actions and sentiments toward foreign nationals living in South Africa.

He called for citizens to welcome immigrants with open arms.

The leader of the Red Berets said South Africans should not speak about heritage while refusing other Africans entry into the country, according to SABC News. He said the struggles of Zimbabweans are the struggles of South Africans.

“Our heritage is of conquering and a heritage of warriors who fought against the racists who came to our land and wanted to claim this beautiful land. What type of heritage must we celebrate,” said Malema.

During the Heritage Day address, the politician also called for citizens to proudly wear their traditional attire.

South Africans react to the party’s event:

@msibisks said:

“We all want a United Africa, but you also can’t have a situation where Africans can move up and down this vast area without traceability, they will start taking advantage of their anonymity. People need to be documented and known so that we avoid importing Boko Harams, Isis, and whatnots.”

@SerekoMoroe54 wrote:

“This one would do anything for votes. He's not realised that his support has dwindled.”

@RIETFONTEIN22 commented:

“He is sounding like a broken record. Fix SA unemployment and poverty first, then maybe think about opening floodgates of immigrants. Charity begins at home in South Africa NOT the whole continent.”

EFF Rally: Julius Malema calls for African unity on Heritage Day in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, addressed the community of Umhlabuyalingana in Kwa-Zulu Natal for his party's rally on Heritage Day.

In his speech, Julius Malema urged the community to stay united and not to let colonizers from the West sow division among Africans.

Malema said that Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away, was wearing a diamond crown worth $440 million and that those stolen diamonds alone can transform South Africa if they were returned.

