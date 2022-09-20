The Estate star Dumisani Mbebe took to his timeline and posted a stunning snap of himself when he celebrate his birthday on Tuesday

The former Generations actor, who played the role of Dumisani Shabane, took to social media and wished himself a happy birthday on 20 September

Reacting to his post, social media users took to his comment section and wished him good health and a long life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dumisani Mbebe is celebrating his birthday this Tuesday, 20 September. The Estate actor took to his timeline to wish himself a fabulous day.

‘The Estate’ actor Dumisani Mbebe celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 20 September. Image: @dumdiesel

Source: Instagram

The star is popular in Mzansi for his role as Dumisani Shabane in Generations. He portrayed the character on the national broadcaster's telenovela from 2008 to 2011.

Dumisani Mbebe has also appeared in shows such as Interrogation Room and Divers Down. Taking to Twitter to celebrate another trip around the sun, Dumisani captioned his post:

"Happy birthday son!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The actor's followers took to his comment section to react to his post. Many shared that he's maturing like fine wine when they wished him a happy birthday.

@africanmannnn wrote:

"Man, I want to be like you when I get to your age. I am jealous."

@LisaMbali_RSA said:

"Happiest of Birthdays. More blessings and a good and healthy long life."

@UbuhleAngela commented:

"Am not a baker but hayi let me tool. Happy birthday Papi."

@Major_General_J wrote:

"Happy birthday. Sir Dumisani 'DumDiesel' Mbebe."

@NwabisaMinnie said:

"Happy birthday we share this day."

@SeapointO added:

"Happy birthday to such a fine specimen of a man! Can we not please clone you on this most auspicious day? Enjoy the birthday fully & wishes of many more happy years filled with lotsa love, laughter, joy, blessings, peace & prosperity!"

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka turns 43

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Manaka Ranaka turned 43 on Wednesday, 6 April. The Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

The reality TV star was born in Soweto in 1979. She plays the role of Lucy Diale in the SABC 1 soapie. In the year 2000, the veteran thespian portrayed the character of Nandipha Sithole in Isidingo.

Manaka, who is Dineo Ranaka's sister, took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. The star captioned her cool picture:

"A moment of silence while I give thanks to the Creator for yet another year. Feeling so blessed right now. GRATITUDE. Happy birthday to me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News