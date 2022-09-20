Mpho Popps left South Africans in stitches when he appeared in the latest spicy episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG

The comedian stood in for co-host Sol Phenduka and he went in hard on Dr Malinga who recently cried for help in the show

The Chillers took to the star's comment section and shared that they enjoyed the jokes he delivered especially when he impersonated Dr Malinga

Mpho Popps left Mzansi in stitches when he co-hosted the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG.

Source: Instagram

The comedian stood in for Sol Phenduka who was off sick. The funny guy cracked jokes throughout the episode.

The star made fun of Dr Malinga who recently cried for help in the podcast. Many agreed that Mpho Popps nailed the Dr Malinga impersonation.

Taking to Twitter late on Monday, 19 September Mpho posted a trailer of the show. He asked his followers to stream it on YouTube and they did exactly that.

Many took to the stand-up comedian's comment section to praise his for keeping them entertained throughout the lit episode.

@KgomotsoTlhapan wrote:

"Mpho you are hilarious man no one can take that from you, I laughed so much watching this. I loved the Dr Malinga impersonation."

@Rea_Ntsopha said:

"Popps you're a blessing bro."

@MakukeThe2nd commented:

"Hai hai hai you killed it. There was never a dull moment, pure entertainment."

@mokapiisaac wrote:

"Your impersonation is so on point."

@Nelz_Skosi said:

"This episode is by far my favourite, I couldn't stop laughing. You're hilarious and a great co-host."

@Sma_2190 added:

"You're the best. Never laughed so hard."

Dr Malinga thanks Podcast and Chill for changing his life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga took to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview. Fans promised to continue streaming his music until he's financially stable again.

Source: Briefly News