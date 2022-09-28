Controversial advocate Malesela Teffo represented himself in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court

The firmer defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial appeared on charges of corruption and criminal trespassing

Teffo's tribulations have been numerous as the Legal Practice Counsel struck off the disgraced lawyer the advocate roll

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Wednesday, 28 September, where he attempted to represent himself.

Malesela Teffo appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's court, where he chose to represent himself on assault charges. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & Chris Ryan/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Teffo was in court on two charges of assault, trespassing and contempt of court. The former advocate represented himself but insisted that he would bring a legal representative to his next court appearance.

Teffo told the court that he did not have all the information about the case because he had not received all the statements. The prosecutor claimed that the State had disclosed the contents of the docket, but Teffo insisted he didn't even know what he was charged with yet.

Magistrate Theunis Carstens informed Teffo that he would find out more about the charges during the pretrial conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TimeLIVE, the controversial disbarred advocate speculated that the State had not pronounced the charges against him and accused the authorities of conspiring. Furthermore, Teffo claimed that he would have difficulty proceeding with the case because the State had failed to provide him with all the necessary information to make representations.

Teffo is expected to reappear in court on Thurday, 3 November, to make representations to the court, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on Teffo's choice to represent himself

South Africans think Teffo's behaviour follows a pattern of unpredictability that the nation has come to expect from him.

Below are some reactions:

@kokimatlala commented:

"Legend of Legends"

@KingKolisi joked:

"That's allowed, it's not advisable if you don't know the law, so he's good I think "

@vsobudula pointed out:

"This man is having such a tough time emhlabeni "

@LordPercyK advised:

"He must apply to the legal aid board if he can't afford an attorney."

@justYour_Fav claimed:

"Something is SERIOUSLY wrong with this guy, seriously."

@DiketsoMoyo said:

"This guy is unnecessarily dramatic."

Former advocate Malesela Teffo: 5 times the disbarred lawyer had tongues wagging during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in honour of Advocate Teffo’s absence from the trial on Monday, 5 September, Briefly News looked at the lawyer’s most memorable and messed-up moments during the murder trial.

Shortly after court adjourned on Thursday, 28 April, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) stormed into the courtroom and handcuffed the advocate. Journalists and camera crew were still in the building and captured Teffo’s arrest on live television.

He claimed that he was unaware of the reason behind his arrest and accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of hatching a plan to “embarrass” him. According to IOL, Teffo repeated that the police officers had not read him his rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News