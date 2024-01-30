Four elephants were captured before they could wreak havoc in Matsulu in Mpumalanga

Pictures of the elephants went viral on social media, and they were later found and released back into Kruger National Park, where they belong

South Africa made jokes about the elephants and lightly warned the residents not to eat

Four elephants that escaped the Kruger National Park were found and returned to the park after they terrified residents of Matsulu in Mpumalanga. South Africans made jokes that residents might eat the elephants.

Elephants escape and are found

According to SABC News, the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency responded to calls from terrified community members that four elephants were roaming in the area. They sent a team to drive the animals back into the Kruger National Park, where they escaped. Community members claimed that the elephants were in the area by 6 am on 30 January, which caused them to fear that the animals could attack them.

South Africans commenting on @MDNnewss's tweet made light of the situation.

Afrika said:

"This is not a surprise. This is Africa."

Callie wrote:

"We're never going to beat the allegations."

Johannes Jawawa added:

"Another meal for the day."

KamoR remarked:

"Y'all better not eat it because I know you guys."

Blackstone Makhubela remarked:

"I'm from Matsulu, and this is normal."

Motlatso Joy Phooko remarked:

"Surely Mr leopard will also visit soon. Imagine how slow an elephant walks to arrive there without being pursued by a lion or leopard."

