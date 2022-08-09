A young 25-year-old woman died and her father was taken to hospital after their house caught fire

Police rushed to the scene and have opened an inquest docket to determine the exact cause of the blaze

South Africans are deeply moved by the tragedy and have taken to social media to share their condolences

A young Gqeberha woman and her father were caught in a house fire late Monday evening. The woman tragically died and her father was rushed to hospital. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

GQEBERHA- A young woman perished in a fire after the house she was staying in was engulfed in flames late on the night of 8 August.

The woman, who has been diagnosed with autism, was in the back room of a house she shared with her father. The father was rescued from the fire and rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

News24 reported that upon arrival, police witnessed flame emanating from the roof. Emergency workers arrived on the scene at 11:35pm but struggled to rescue the women from the burning building.

According to Algoa, FM authorities suspect that an electrical fault started a fire in the roof, and the police have subsequently opened an inquest docket.

South Africans weigh in on the tragic incident.

Facebook users who empathise with the pain the family and friends must feel have shared their well wishes and messages of sympathy.

Sharon Hunt McLean said:

"So tragic. Condolences to family and friends Xx "

Ashlene Ross commeneted:

"Our hearts are broken... Rest softly xx"

Nikole Pillay added:

"Very sad moment this morning. So many hearts broken and hurting today. Sending love and light today and always! All our love may God be with you all. RIP beautiful girl."

