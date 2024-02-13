A family of three were killed when a fire spread through an informal settlement in Cape Town

It’s alleged that the fire was started by a candle that the man left on because he did not want to wait in the darkness

South Africans mourned their deaths and pointed the finger at Eskom because it was loadshedding

South Africans blame loadshedding for the death of a family in a fire in Cape Town. Images: AFP via Getty Images and Alvarez

A fire swept through an informal settlement in Cape Town, killed an entire family and left people homeless and severely injured. The fire broke out on 12 February after a candle was left on during loadshedding. The community is mourning their loss and blames loadshedding for the deaths and loss.

Fire kills Cape Town family

According to Daily Voice, an eight-month-old baby and her two parents passed away after they struggled to escape the raging fire. It’s believed that residents attribute the fire to a candle that the family lit and fell over. It’s thought the father was sitting with his baby and lit the candle because he did not want to be in the dark with his baby.

Some also believe that the family struggled to free themselves from the shack because they had locked themselves from the inside with a chain and padlock. Two people were injured, and one was rushed to the nearby hospital.

SA blames Eskom

Netizens on Facebook were devastated and lashed out at Eskom and the African National Congress for the shack fire which killed the family.

Lydia Wessels said:

“The ANC has failed the people. My deepest sympathy to the family and friends.”

Ingrid Anderson complained:

“Eskom is accountable for all fires and lives that were lost.”

Noziwe Gleness Mlaza was hurt.

“This loadshedding thing is getting out of hand. My friend lost his house because of fire.”

Denny V D Rhede added:

“This loadshedding is sickening.”

Vehanda Adonis was pained.

“Condolences to the family of the deceased. May God ease your pain.”

