18 shacks in the 18th Avenue Informal Settlement in Kensington, Cape Town, burned down on 7 February

It's believed that the fire was started by a man who threw his weed joint in a bin that was full of papers

Residents were left homeless, and South Africans slammed the man for his carelessness

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were unhappy after a Kensington man allegedly threw a joint in a paper bile, which caused a fire. Images: -/AFP via Getty Images and Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

South Africans slammed a man for his carelessness after his actions resulted in 18 shacka being burned in Kensington, Cape Town. The man allegedly threw his burning joint in a pile of papers, and the pile caught on fire, spreading into the informal settlement and gutting the shacks.

18 shacks in Kensington informal settlement burn

According to Daily Voice, the fire spread out on 6 February in the late afternoon. One of the residents claimed that he was fixing his shack when he picked up the smell of smoke in the air. He looked up and found that the man's shack was burning. The man's shack was allegedly made from plastic and wood. Another resident said he lost everything, including his son's money, in the shack. The fire department battled the flames for six hours. 30 people were left homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans react to the fire

Netizens on Facebook shared their feelings about the fire which destroyed the shacks.

Megan Peterson asked:

"Uncle, What did you do?"

Olivia Alexis Marais remarked:

"Everyone is now cured of smoking."

Solomom Solehman Lehman Kayster was sad.

"I know that feeling all too well."

Chella Claasen asked:

"Are they sure it's the zol?"

5 kids killed in Pretoria shack fire after mother went to groove

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two women in Pretoria were arrested after they left their children unattended and went to the groove.

The women living at an informal settlement left their children in their shacks and visited a nearby tavern.

The shack, where five children were sitting in, caught fire, and the flames consumed the shack around it. The fire also burned the children beyond recognition. The police arrested the women, who happened to be sisters.

Source: Briefly News