A fire that broke out at an informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni claimed the lives of four people on Sunday night

Firefighters say three children were found in one shack while a woman in her forties was found in a different shack

South Africans have been left shattered by the deaths and are blaming the South African government for failing people living in shacks

GERMISTON - Four people were unfortunately killed in a multiple shack fire at the Marathon Informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday night, 1 May. The deceased include three children and one adult aged between two and 43 years old.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the shack fires have left many families without homes and now displaced, with most of their shacks completely destroyed. The cause of the fire has been speculated to have been an unsupervised paraffin stove.

William Ntladi, Ekhuruleni Emergency Services spokesperson, says through search and rescue efforts, they discovered the bodies of three children who are all siblings. The children were in the shack at the same time when it burned down, reports SABC News.

Another woman was found in a different shack and she was also found burnt beyond recognition.

The Citizen reports that officials who attended the fire have stated that the fire seen in Germiston was one of the most gruesome they have seen this year. The firefighters in Germiston had to be assisted by officials from Primrose, Bedfordview and Albertina Sisulu fire stations.

South Africans saddened by the loss of life

Heading to Facebook, South Africans have shared their condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. Others noted that winter is fast approaching and people need to be careful when keeping themselves warm.

Mac-Dee Martins said:

"Without saying a lot. May their souls RIP."

Mantsane Rantlo said:

"It's winter now, let's be careful please, I know we need to keep warm by any means, but let's not put the lives n of our children in danger. May they rest in peace."

Mvfm Pastor Lesh said:

"Staying in shacks is not a problem. The problem is trying to warm the shack with a paraffin stove; slowly you'll fall asleep by inhaling stove smoke Boom whole shack is on fire. Some parents leave kids unattended /alone is always such cases."

Van Zyl Botes said:

"I think shacks must be banned in SA now... Destroy all squatter camps and build proper houses for people in time..."

Nolubabalo Best said:

"What's happening in South Africa?? Oh lord have mercy on us. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Others blamed the government for failing citizens

Thabo Moutlwane said:

"Sad news, our government failed to build RDP for fellow South Africans."

Mangolo Bee Aphane said:

"I'm sure the woman has been waiting for an RDP house for decades. ANC need to give opposite parties a chance. I'm sure they can do better."

