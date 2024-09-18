It was all eyes on Thuli Phongolo when she delivered her very first Amapiano mix

The former Generations actress was critiqued again by netizens for her DJing abilities

South Africans questioned Thuli's skills, claiming that pretty privilege played a huge role in her success, while others noted her improvement

Thuli Phongolo’s released her first Amapiano mix ahead of her debut project. Images: thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo had her DJing skills critiqued again, this time, after she delivered her first Amapiano mix.

Thuli Phongolo delivers Amapiano mix

One-half of the now-defunct 2Faced, Thuli Phongolo, is gearing up to release her debut EP and has finally given Mzansi a taste of what to expect.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thuli announced the arrival of her first Amapiano mix and dropped some hot tunes to usher in the warm weather and festive cheer:

"My first mix is finally up on YouTube! Please check it out and enjoy!"

Ahead of her mix, she collaborated with Mas Musiq and DJ Maphorisa for a new song. This was before Thuli announced the Avana EP and the beginning of her musical journey:

"AVANA EP loading. The beginning of my music journey."

She mixed several local hits, including Kaylow's The Soul Cafe, the original Amalanga Awafani, and two of her songs, Molo and Kube Kuyangami, among others:

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli Phongolo's mix

Netizens were impressed by Thuli's improvement and praised her mix:

sikelela_siki was excited:

"Yay, finally! I'm so excited for this!"

South African actor, Nay Maps, showed love to Thuli:

"Well done, Thulisile, sounding dope!"

AyandaKhoza-kw5ol admitted:

"I used to skip her sets because I was always disappointed; today, I found myself dancing nonstop."

khandizwe_chris was impressed:

"She's actually good. I mean, her transitioning is solid."

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed and threw shade at Thuli:

Imperfect_Sthe said:

"It sounds exactly like the original."

tumelo_mthibe admitted:

"Beauty privilege."

MalumeRichie trolled:

"Featuring Madumane."

