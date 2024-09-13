Shebeshxt gave fans a glimpse of his head and shoulder injuries from his recent car accident

The controversial rapper was involved in a fatal crash that tragically took the life of his daughter

Fans were horrified by Shebe's burns and said the rapper was lucky to be alive

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Shebeshxt suffered burns on his head and shoulders. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt finally gave fans a look at his injuries a little over two months after his horrific car accident.

Shebeshxt shows his injuries

Just over two months after Shebeshxt was involved in a tragic car accident that claimed his daughter, Onthatile's life, the rapper is finally back on his feet.

Not only is Shebe already performing again, but he is also comfortable showing fans the extent of his injuries.

Having previously debunked rumours that he lost a leg in the crash, supporters were convinced that he nearly lost both ears after seeing the burn marks on both sides of his face.

Shebe also suffered burns on his shoulders that appeared to have healed during his recovery period. Twitter (X) user Zikamnyamane shared the videos:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's injuries

Netizens were shocked by the extent of Shebe's injuries and said he was lucky to be alive despite his reckless behaviour:

RayMohulo wrote:

"This boy was nearly a goner, yoh."

OKM707 said:

"The results of drinking and driving."

Mafoko71421782 joked:

"It's clear that God wanted to take your ears because you don't listen."

MadooraMopedi was stunned:

"Oh, wow, that is sad."

wannganwana posted:

"Speed kills; lesson learned."

1980khehla dragged Shebe:

"This man is a fool."

VendaVendor suggested:

"Just tattoo over them, no biggie."

HMgxaji responded:

"Shame, he'll be fine; it will pass. He just doesn't listen; we're just sad because someone died."

Shebeshxt looks for a driver

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt searching for a driver to transport him between gigs.

This after the rapper's history of accidents and altercations with fans, who were proud of the steps he was taking and provided suggestions:

Benzo_Mega said:

"Rather book professionals. Someone who abides by their company rules and contract of employment. Rather than just a random person without a PDP."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News