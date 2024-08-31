Shebeshxt recently to social media to try and find someone who would be able to drive him safely

Musician Shebeshxt was most recently involved in a fatal car crash that claimed the life of his 9-year-old daughter Onthatile

Shebeshxt's latest social media post looking for someone to drive him over the weekends got various reactions

Shebeshxt turned to his followers to try and find a safe driver. Controversial artist Shebeshxt lost his daughter to a car crash in June 2024.

Shebeshxt told his fans that he wants to employ a driver who does not drink alcohol.

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's post looking to employ a driver received some attention from fans. Peeps discussed Shebeshxt's search for a driver since he may face culpable homicide for the death of his child.

Shebeshxt searches for driver

In a post on X, Shebeshxt said he is looking to hire a driver. He wrote that the qualifying person must not drink alcohol and should always be sober from Friday until Sunday. The artist said that he would choose someone based on the comments. See the post below:

Shebeshxt praised for searching for driver

People commented that Shebeshxt was making the right decision, likely referencing his sordid history of car accidents. Some suggested he must find professionals instead of choosing one from his comments on X.

@Benzo_Mega said:

"Rather book those professionals, someone who aids by their company rules and contract of employement. Rather than just a random person without Pdp."

@CharlesKgabo remarked:

"Koloi yo dula konna akere Maburna."

@Boowa7 applauded:

"Greatest decision ever, shxta ."

SA responds to pics of Shebeshxt's alleged new car

Briefly News previously reported that controversial South African rapper Shebeshxt has allegedly bought a new car after surviving a fatal accident in Polokwane on Tuesday. Pictures of the star's alleged new Golf are already making rounds on social media.

Shebeshxt has been making headlines this week after being involved in a fatal car accident in Polokwane. The star's fans were concerned about his well-being after the news of the accident broke.

Shebe was reportedly rushed to the hospital for routine check-ups, but he reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries. Pictures of a new Golf allegedly belonging to the star have been making rounds on social media.

