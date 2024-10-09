A South African expat in New Zealand was beaten to death after a scuffle on a night out in New Zealand's entertainment district

Police said Luke Smith, 21, who had emigrated to the country with his family earlier in 2024, got into a fight with another man

Smith was taken to the hospital and admitted to intensive care, succumbing to his injuries after being taken off life support

A South African man, Luke Smith, , died following a scuffle after a night out in New Zealand. Image: African Insider

WELLINGTON — A South African living abroad was killed after a scuffle with another man after a night out in Wellington on Sunday, 6 October 2024.

New Zealand police have launched a probe into the fatal assault of Luke Smith, who had emigrated with his family to the Oceanic country earlier this year.

SA man in New Zealand killed

Police had since arrested a 29-year-old man, according to a senior Wellington Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) policeman.

Detective Sergeant Tim Leitch said a fistfight broke out between Smith, 21, and the suspect at about 03:15 on Sunday near a cinema complex.

The man assaulted him, leaving him severely beaten, before fleeing the scene.

"[Several] people came to Smith's assistance. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and placed on life-support in the intensive care unit."

Leitch said Smith later died from his injuries.

"His family decided to switch off the life support. Investigators are continuing, and we need to speak to any witnesses to the incident," he said.

Briefly News understands that a post-mortem exam was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Afterwards, his family plans to repatriate his body for burial in South Africa. The suspect, arrested on Monday, will appear in court on 21 October.

SA online community perturbed

Locals on social media lamented the incident, with some supposing the family had left SA due to the high crime rate in the first place.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the incident.

@AndileZweni wrote:

"[The] family probably left SA because of [the] high crime rate and looking for better opportunities, but..."

@LuckyKunene2024 said:

"I never would've thought this would happen in a country like New Zealand."

@ZiyaMadlakes added:

"From frying pan straight to fire. Rest in peace, young man."

@somethingFRESCA noted:

"I already know why but let investigations proceed. May his family find peace in these difficult times."

@Giles43235302 mentioned:

"Emigrated to NZ to escape the rampant crime in South Africa!"

