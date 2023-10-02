Bonang Matheba expressed her desire to return to South Africa due to reports of bed bugs infesting Paris, France

The star is in Paris alongside other top international celebrities to attend a fashion show

Her post received mixed reactions from social media users, with some suggesting she stay in Paris until the issue is resolved, while others expressed concerns about the possibility of bed bugs hiding in her belongings

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba hinted that she will be on the next flight back to South Africa after the recent reports that there are bed bugs in Paris, France.

Bonang Matheba has revealed that she wants to come back to South Africa from Paris. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage and Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bonang Matheba reacts to news of bed bugs in Paris

Social media has been on fire following the reports that Paris has been infested with bed bugs, and the situation is going out of control.

Larger-than-life South African media personality Bonang Matheba was in the European city alongside fellow celebs like Thuso Mbedu, attending a fashion event. Bonang even made headlines when she showed off her modelling skills at the event.

PAY ATTENTION:

Reacting to the news of the bed bugs taking over Paris infesting movie houses, subways and the airport, Bonang Matheba tweeted that she wants to fly back to South Africa. Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Young, Famous & African star wrote:

"…time to go home. "

Mzanzi reacts to Bonang's post

Social media users rushed to Bonang's page to share mixed reactions to her post. Some said the star should stay there for a while, others said she must quarantine for at least two weeks when she comes back.

@MikeyMashila said:

"It's giving Zimbabwe "

@Lovelinessmona wrote:

"We are waiting for your arrival."

@VinDollar016 said:

" what if they hiding in your bags?"

@Themba_Taylor suggested:

"Pass somewhere else and drop them off there before you come home tu."

@iconicbellagoth wrote:

"aowa stay there until the problem is resolved, you can't bring bedbugs home we already have a lot on our plate as a country."

Bonang Matheba’s trip to France makes fans pull out an old clip: “Hae duma ya tsamaya”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Queen B is the girl she thinks she is. The media personality has been keeping her followers updated about her next luxurious destination.

Media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba recently shared online that she has landed in Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News