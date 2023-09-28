Queen B's tweets about her trip to France made her fans dig up an old hilarious video of her talking about her visiting the country

Bonang Matheba has been keeping her fans on their toes with her lavish lifestyle and overseas trips, and this one is no different

Fans of the media personality shared their opinions regarding her tracker and other posts of them in France

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba’s tweet about her trip to France set social media abuzz. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Queen B is the girl she thinks she is. The media personality has been keeping her followers updated about her next luxurious destination.

Bonang Matheba in France

Media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba recently shared online that she has landed in Europe.

The star previously posted herself draped in Gucci from head to toe on X and now she has updated her Twitter followers about her trip to France.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She tweeted:

"Wena? Jwansberg. Rona? France."

Check out the tweet below:

Shortly after she posted her tweet, fans of the media personality dug up an old clip of her from her reality show sharing details about her upcoming France trip with Lorna.

The X user @amanda_twani was the one with quick fingers as she shared the clip immediately after Queen B's tweet.

Watch the video here:

The Young, Famous and African star always makes it a thing to keep her fans updated about her luxurious, stylish outfits and not to forget about her trips overseas.

Mzansi hails Bonang Matheba's France trip

The B-Force couldn't stop talking about their queen's lavish trip to France. Check out some of their comments below:

@Mohlomi_Lehoko wrote:

"But 'Hayi du…' Only facts."

@Noziphogumbi replied:

"'Because, ja Bonang, I'll do it'."

@__Xoey said:

"Yas this is what I like."

@RefilweSeboko responded:

"O tsamaye sentle my darling."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Hae Duma ya tsamaya."

@Antoee_ wrote:

"Monate jwang."

@SiboneloZa said:

"'Because, Jah Bonang, I will do it!!!!!' I can't find the clip!"

@NtsebiH responded:

"Wena? France....Rona? Loadshedding."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is.

Queen B turned heads as she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page. Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News