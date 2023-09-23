The soccer world is buzzing as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will shut down the Lucas Moripe Stadium

The soccer teams are due for a face-off in a highly anticipated semi-final for the MTN8, which drew a huge crowd

Tickets for the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs match sold out on 22 September 2023, and a huge crowd is expected

PRETORIA- The Premier Soccer League and Tshwane Metro safety and security department will have their hands following Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' clash. The rival soccer teams' attracted a massive crowd as many were eager to see who would triumph between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kizer Chefs' MTN8 semi-final game sold out the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs has not had a good season, and their new coach, Molefi Ntseki, is facing a lot of pressure. Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs fans were raving about the match on 23 September.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs sell out stadium

Two of South Africa's biggest soccer teams, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, will face off at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. The venue has a capacity of 28,000, and the tickets for the MTN8 semifinal sold out for their 23 September 2023 match at 15:00.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Basil Nkwashu told TimesLIVE that they because of certain roads in anticipation of the big game.

He explained that the roads would be closed, seeing that tickets were sold out at such a large. Nkwashu added:

"We don’t want vehicles to disturb people walking to the stadium.We will man all the traffic points to ensure that there are smooth operations before and after the game. We want to make sure that people are safe.”

Why is MTN8 semi-final highly anticipated?

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs had their first leg of their MTN8 semi-final matches that came to a draw. TimesLIVE reports that Kaizer Chiefs is especially under scrutiny after their latest loss to SuperSport United, while Sundowns were the victors against Orlando Pirates.

South Africans amazed by hype for MTN8

Many football supporters are eager to see who will win in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals. Read what soccer fans had to say.

Thabza Nator said:

"People really love Kaizer Chiefs. Yoh."

Paul Mabaso commented:

"Only COVID-19 and Kaizer Chiefs can put a country under lockdown, we are massive."

Má Fa said:

"We need police in the pitch cos ngeke, Chiefs fans will moer us. Otherwise I'm selling my ticket."

Mxolisi Kheswa added:

"Chiefs will lose, and everything will be fine, but you just never know."

Bobo Phiri wrote:

"Big team in town kumele kucace."

