Lerato Kganyago's hubby is in hot water as he is currently in a battle with his landlord, Urban Mountains

The property was leased to Thami Ndala, but he was recently served with an eviction notice

In response to these reports, Thami said that Urban Mountain is the one that has reportedly failed to pay huge sums of money to the creditors

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerato Kganyago’s Husband Thami Ndlala faces eviction. Image: @leratokgayango, @thamindlala

Source: UGC

Yet again, Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago Ndlala and her husband Thami Ndlala have found themselves at the centre of controversy.

It is certainly not looking good for the couple.

Thami Ndala at loggerheads with landlord

The Ndlalas find themselves at the top of the trend list as Thami is reportedly involved in a messy fight with his landlord, Urban Mountains, regarding their eviction from their property at 14 on Hillel in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Zimoja, the battle between the two partners began when Urban Mountains, as per court documents, had rented out their property to Thami Ndlala Holdings, which Thami owns.

Urban Mountains has initiated legal proceedings to remove Lerato Kganyago's hubby from the premises prior to the lease agreement's scheduled expiration.

It was also alleged that Thami was in debt of R200k arrears for rent.

However, Thami said that Urban Mountains owes its creditors R1.3 million.

The papers shown to Zimoja show that the first improvements were worth R735 000, while the second was worth R583 000, amounting to a total of R1.3 million.

Netizens responded to Thami and Lerato's separation

Though the couple seemed to have it together now, previously, the Metro FM radio host stunned fans online after she shared a post that her two-month marriage, at that time, with Thami Ndlala was over.

Fans and followers were shocked by this revelation and went on X, formerly known as Twitter and shared their opinions on the matter:

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"Lerato Kganyago’s two months marriage to her husband Thami Ndala is over. Ndala and Kganyago parted way after their much-publicised traditional wedding last month, making theirs the shortest marriage in Mzansi Celebville."

@LeeciousB said:

"So the lockdown was a good test for Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndala’s marriage. It helped them to realise they’re incompatible. I applaud them for not wasting each other’s time."

@Lovabledaniels_ wrote:

"Its OVER! Thami Ndlala crying uncontrollably as Lerato Kganyago dumps him."

@Queen_Brony1 responded:

"I am happy Lerato Kganyago left Thami Ndlala. My husband was working for him and he is a fraudster of note. He doesn’t even pay his workers. He once told my husband that his salary is nonsense."

@Solely_Blacks replied:

"Apparently, there is another side of the story according to Thami Ndala. But Lerato Kganyago did not give any side except that they are parting ways."

@Muhabarishajisa responded:

"Have Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndala called it quits?"

Thami Ndlala in hot water for fraud claims

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago's hubby, Thami Ndlala, has been accused of fraud, which is not the first time. Lerato must be all kinds of upset.

On top of the long list of unlawful things Thami has already been accused of, it has now surfaced that he and a friend allegedly bought two luxury vehicles using fraudulent documents, as reported by ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News