TV personality Lerato Kganyago is married to Thami Ndlala, a successful entrepreneur who is now in debt

Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala, is going through some financial difficulties after falling behind on some payments

Thami Ndlala reacted to the reports of his financial struggle, and peeps speculated about Lerato Kganyago's marriage

Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala, was said to be a millionaire until recently.

Lerato Kganyango's husband Thami Ndlala is in debt over unpaid rent of over R200 000. Image: Instagram/@leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Thami Ndlala is reportedly in debt for hundreds of rands over some rented property.

Why is Lerato Kganyagos' husband Thami Ndlala in debt?

According to The South African, Thami Ndlala allegedly had a lease with Steyn city properties but failed to pay 25,000 monthly and now owes 225 000 from rent missing from 8 months ago. Thami Ndlala was charged 7.5% annual interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Ndlala says that he had leased the property on behalf of a friend who was on the brink of homelessness. He said:

“I was helping a black brother. I don’t live on that property, which is a three-bedroom apartment. I leased that property, which is a three-bedroom apartment for a friend who couldn’t do so because he was blacklisted.”

He says he had leased the property under his company name, but he was trying to do a good deed. Thami said:

"It is now coming to bite me because I was helping someone else.”

Thami was known as a wealthy businessman, even dubbed a millionaire. Netizens reacted to Thami Ndlala's explanation for the debt. Thami has a notorious reputation as an entrepreneur, with many doubting how he makes his money since 2020. Briefly News previously reported that Thami was accused of fraud more than once.

Mzansi reacts to Thami Ndlala's expensive gifts to Lerato Kganyago

@scientist_3 commented:

"Ziyakhala ke manje. Us 9 to 5 we are safe from the world of over spending."

Sweetness Nosicelo Jita wrote:

"I knew it SA man flashing with bank money."

Fans reacted in awe when Thami booked the FNB stadium for her on Valentine's day.

@Banele_Mlangeni commented:

"One thing about Thami he takes good care of Lerato Kganyago, she's loved."

Lerato Kganyago's new hotel rates emerge, "R50k per night" for the penthouse

Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago owns a new hotel thanks to her loving hubby, Thami Ndlala. The Metro FM presenter's penthouse is reportedly now open for business,

The stunner trended on Valentine's Day when her boo blessed her with a whole hotel and restaurant. He didn't just stop there, he also bought a brand new G-Wagon for her. The media personality took to Instagram to share her hotel named 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa's location.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News