Lerato Kganyago’s Hubby Thami Ndlala in Hot Water with the Hawks

- Lerato Kganyago’s questionable husband Thami Ndlala is under scrutiny yet again as more fraudulent claims surface

- It has been reported that Thami and a friend had apparently bought two lit whips using fraudulent documents back in 2018

- Hawks spokeswoman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed the allegations and said that Thami and his friend are to appear in court soon

Lerato Kganyago’s hubby Thami Ndlala has been accused of fraud and it's not the first time. Lerato must be all kinds of upset, shame.

On top of the long list of unlawful things Thami has already been accused of, it has now surfaced that he and a friend allegedly bought two luxury vehicles using fraudulent documents, as reported by ZAlebs.

Lerato Kganyago’s husband Thami Ndlala has been accused of buying lit whips with fraudulent documents. Image: @leratokganyago.

Source: Instagram

A publication gives the down-low on Thami and his sidekick’s fraudulent activities

According to Daily Sun, in 2012, Ndlala's friend applied for car finance for a Range Rover, which he apparently gave to Thami. The friend was then said to have bought a BMW shortly after, using different information to that of what he used for the Range Rover.

Hawks confirm Thami and his friend's unlawful actions

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu has tied Thami and his friend to this case and confirmed that they are under investigation. Thami and his sidekick are expected to appear in court on 2 July.

Lerato has to stop DJing as it is doing no good for her health

Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago took to social media to announce that she would not be taking any DJing gigs for the next few weeks as per her doctor's orders.

The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram on Sunday, 4 April and revealed that she is not well and needs to recuperate.

The stunning media personality said she decided to pause her DJing gigs, especially those outside of Johannesburg because she can no longer ignore her doctor's advice.

