One of the Senzo Meyiwa murder accused's legal representative, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, is allegedly facing a slew of charges

The NPA said that he is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, resisting arrest and contravening a protection order

This was after he allegedly tried to burn the house with his wife and children inside

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Advocate Mngomezulu is in hot water with charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder him. Images: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know:

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial has been ongoing since he was murdered while at singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's residence in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014

Almost ten years after the murder, his trial began, and five suspects, namely Bongani Ntanzi, Muzi Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Siphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, stand accused of killing Meyiwa

In a recent turn of events, an affidavit read in court implicated singer Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind the murder, which was initially treated as a robbery gone wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa was stunned when it was revealed that advocate Thulani Mngimezulu, who represents two of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, has outstanding charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, contravention of a protection order and conspiracy to commit murder.

This was after Mngomezulu allegedly tried to burn his house while his wife and kids were still in the house.

Mngomezulu faces attempted murder rap

According to IOL, Mngomezulu's charges were confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority, which stated that the case is ongoing. Mngomezulu's wife allegedly laid the charges against him and later tried to withdraw them. However, the NPA refused to remove the charges and pursued the case further. The Mngomezulu represents Muzi Sibiya, who was sentenced to 10 years for a separate case, and Bongani Ntanzi.

South Africans puzzled by the charges

South Africans, commenting on journalist @Chriseldalewis's tweet, were puzzled by the charges and suspected a sinister reason behind the charges coming up.

Martinez said:

"It's funny how every time we get close to a breakthrough and all eyes are pointed at Kelly, suddenly some skeletons appear to derail the process."

Ice Eazy remarked:

"I don't disagree with them being held accountable, but it's quite interesting that their skeletons suddenly surface when they seem to be hitting the spot in the trial."

Ms SthembiD wrote:

"This case will drag until I have grandkids."

Evidence Bongwe said:

"Why are they not arresting the people inside the house once?"

TakaSyo exclaimed:

"This case has turned political now."

Brigadier Bongani Gininda allegedly offered a suspect R3 million to cooperate

In another Meyiwa trial-related story, Briefly News reported that Brigadier Bonani Gininda was accused of offering one of the suspects R3 million to cooperate.

Gininda was accused of trying to goad the suspect to be more forthcoming in the trial, and Gininda vehemently denied the charges.

South Africans did not believe the allegations and slammed the defence for making the claim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News